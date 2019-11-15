MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis officials announced Friday that the city’s untested rape kit backlog is at around 1,700, not 194 as initially reported in 2015.
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, along with Minneapolis police and victim advocates, held a press conference late Wednesday morning discussing the development in the department’s Sex Crime Unit.
Frey called the revelation of more than a thousand more untested rape kits an “unjustifiable mistake” made before his administration.
Minneapolis police discovered the error in backlog accounting in mid- to late-July of this year.
Related: The Push To Examine All Of Minnesota’s Untested Rape Kits
During the press conference, Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo pledged to have every kit tested. Since the error was discovered, around 60 kits were sent to the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension for testing.
Some of the untested kits date back 30 years. It’s possible the statute of limitations has passed on some of these cases.
Minneapolis police estimate it could take two years to complete testing on each of the 1,700 kits.
https://twitter.com/mcguirereports/status/1195390052379049986
You must log in to post a comment.