MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 94-year-old man from Miltona died after a crash in Douglas County Saturday morning.

The crash happened just before 9 a.m. along County Road 14 near Smokey Timbers Road.

According to investigators, roads were icy when two vehicles crashed.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the other — 94-year-old Kenneth Jakob Karius — had to be extricated from his vehicle and taken to a hospital in St. Cloud, but later died as a result of his injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle — 79-year-old Marvin William Hertwig of Miltona — was not seriously injured.

The State Patrol and Douglas County Sheriff’s Office are still investigating the crash.

