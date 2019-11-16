Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 94-year-old man from Miltona died after a crash in Douglas County Saturday morning.
The crash happened just before 9 a.m. along County Road 14 near Smokey Timbers Road.
According to investigators, roads were icy when two vehicles crashed.
The driver of the vehicle that struck the other — 94-year-old Kenneth Jakob Karius — had to be extricated from his vehicle and taken to a hospital in St. Cloud, but later died as a result of his injuries.
The driver of the other vehicle — 79-year-old Marvin William Hertwig of Miltona — was not seriously injured.
The State Patrol and Douglas County Sheriff’s Office are still investigating the crash.
