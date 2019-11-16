MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Gophers are a hot commodity in college football right now. Once you’ve proven you’re a good football team, and you’re undefeated, the next step is to win games that you’re supposed to win.
For some reason, the Gophers have always had a hard time playing in Iowa City.
The Hawkeyes scored first on Saturday, with Nate Stanley completing a pass to Nico Ragaini. Near the end of the quarter, it was Tyler Goodson with a 10-yard rush.
The Gophers did get on the scoreboard with a 24-yard field goal from Brock Walker, and yet the defense kept getting manhandled by the Hawkeyes.
There was another field goal going into the half to keep it from getting too ugly, but it was 20-6 at the half, and though the team did turn up their game in the second half, in the end the Hawkeyes were too far out in front.
The final score was 23-19.
