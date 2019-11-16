Comments
Ingredients
2 Russet Potatoes, peeled, diced 1”
1/4 C. Pickle Juice
½ C. Mayo
2 t. Dijon Mustard
2 t. Whole Grain Mustard
1/3 C. Celery, small dice
1/3 C. Pickles, small Dice
2 ea. Scallions, sliced
2 t. Parsley, minced
1 T. Salt
Directions–
1. Combine diced potatoes in a large pot with salted water to cover.
2. Bring to a boil and reduce to a simmer.
3. Simmer potatoes until tender when pierced with a skewer.
4. Drain potatoes; place into a bowl to cool.
5. Toss potatoes with pickle juice and stir to coat. Allow potatoes to chill thoroughly, stirring occasionally to allow pickle juice to absorb while cooling; at least 4 hours.
6. Once potatoes are cold, combine with remaining ingredients and allow to sit overnight for best flavor.
