Ingredients

2 Russet Potatoes, peeled, diced 1”

1/4 C. Pickle Juice

½ C. Mayo

2 t. Dijon Mustard

2 t. Whole Grain Mustard

1/3 C. Celery, small dice

1/3 C. Pickles, small Dice

2 ea. Scallions, sliced

2 t. Parsley, minced

1 T. Salt

Directions–

1. Combine diced potatoes in a large pot with salted water to cover.

2. Bring to a boil and reduce to a simmer.

3. Simmer potatoes until tender when pierced with a skewer.

4. Drain potatoes; place into a bowl to cool.

5. Toss potatoes with pickle juice and stir to coat. Allow potatoes to chill thoroughly, stirring occasionally to allow pickle juice to absorb while cooling; at least 4 hours.

6. Once potatoes are cold, combine with remaining ingredients and allow to sit overnight for best flavor.

