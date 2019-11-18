Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Corrections is investigating two separate stabbing incidents that happened at the Oak Park Heights Correctional Facility Monday afternoon.
Few details were immediately available, but the department reports the first stabbing happened a little after 1 p.m. One inmate was reportedly stabbed by two other inmates. The victim was taken to the hospital, though the inmate’s condition was not immediately reported.
The second stabbing happened shortly after the first, the department reported, but in another part of the building. In that incident one inmate stabbed another. That victim’s condition was also not immediately reported.
Both stabbings are still under investigation.
You must log in to post a comment.