MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – You can do a lot more than shop at the new Lululemon store opening at the Mall of America. The athletic clothing brand is opening an experiential store on November 20.
The new 19,700 square-foot space will feature a studio equipped for yoga and high-intensity interval training classes. It will also have locker rooms and a fuel bar which serves coffee, smoothies, and pastries. The space will also feature a “Grow Room,” a public and also rentable space designed for group bonding and meditation.
For those unsure about purchasing Lululemon clothing, the brand is also offering a gear trial which allows you to rent clothing while working out at the studio.
In addition to hosting weekly classes, the store will also host a variety of events including panel discussions, movies, and concerts.
The studio will be located on level one, west of Mall of America. Classes at Lululemon begin on December 2. You can sign up by clicking this link.
