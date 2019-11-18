  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials have identified the man fatally shot over the weekend near the Stone Arch Bridge in Minneapolis.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as 30-year-old Mohamed Ahmed Hassan, of Columbia Heights. He died of a gunshot wound to the chest.

Minneapolis police say the shooting happened Saturday night near the intersection of Main Street Southeast and 6th Avenue Southeast in the city’s Marcy-Holmes neighborhood.

First responders found Hassan in the street and brought him to Hennepin Healthcare, where he was pronounced dead shortly after.

Investigators are still searching for the shooter and a motive. The public is not believed to be in danger.

Hassan’s death marks the 40th homicide in Minneapolis this year.

