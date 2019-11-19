Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Illinois law enforcement have identified 64-year-old Anatoliy Ermak, who once lived in Edina, as a suspect in a double homicide that took place on Sunday evening.
The Buffalo Grove Police Department is searching for him, warning that he should be considered armed and dangerous.
Authorities say Ermak may be driving a white Nissan Versa hatchback, with a Florida license plate that reads “KCFK75.” He was last seen wearing a “dark jacket and dark baseball-style hat.”
If you have any information about his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the police at (847) 459-2560, or anonymously at (847) 662-2222.
