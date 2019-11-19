Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office says a horse was killed last Wednesday, northwest of Nimrod on 209th Avenue — there are no suspects in the investigation at this time.
A sheriff deputy located a “smaller Colt horse” lying on its side with a bullet hole in its abdomen midday on Wednesday.
Authorities say the property owner had returned home to find the horse frozen and lying on the ground with a bullet hole. It had not been checked on for three days.
Law enforcement searched in the area for hunters and attempted to make contact with neighbors. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office.
