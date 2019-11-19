



— Bloomington police assisted Minneapolis Police Tuesday afternoon in executing a warrant at a home on the 1500 block of East 87th Street. Soon after, the Hennepin County Crime Lab was called to process the scene.

Friends tell WCCO this is the same home 29-year-old William Albrecht was last seen getting into a cab outside of last week. They have been searching for him non-stop for the last five days.

“The last time that anyone saw him was him leaving from the house behind us. He was getting into a cab. He was supposed to be returning home and he never showed up at home,” said friend Catrinaa Ingles. “We love Will so much and we are all very, very concerned about him. All we want is for him to come home and for him to be found. We love him so much. He is such a great person. He’s got two kids that we are concerned about and his family.”

Albrecht is 5-feet-10-inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has brown hair, brown eyes and a full beard and mustache. He was last seen wearing a white sweater, blue shirt, jeans and a gold chain.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Minneapolis Police.