Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in the north metro say a person was hospitalized late Tuesday night after a shooting where bullets struck a car and it crashed into a tree.
The Robbinsdale Police Department says officers responded to the crash around 11:20 p.m. on the 3700 block of Quail Avenue North. On the way, they learned that shots were fired nearby and people were running from the area.
The vehicle that hit the tree was struck by gunfire. One person in the car was hospitalized, but with injuries related to the crash.
No arrests have been made. The shooting remains under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call Robbinsdale police at 763-631-1220.
You must log in to post a comment.