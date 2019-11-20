MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Energy officials say the gas main in Paynesville has been repaired after families were forced to get through the night without heat.
Crews worked Tuesday night into Wednesday morning to restore gas service to homes after a construction crew struck a natural gas line. As of 2:45 a.m., gas service was restored to customers.
About 100 CenterPoint Energy technicians are in the process of visiting each customer to ensure safe restoration of service.
All of Paynesville was without natural gas Tuesday night. That included homes and businesses, totaling 1,400 customers. Mayor Jeff Thompson told WCCO that fortunately the weather is not too cold.
CenterPoint tells WCCO it was a third party doing work for someone else that struck a 6-inch steel line, which happened late Tuesday afternoon.
Since then, CenterPoint called in workers from around the region. Once the gas was turned off to all the homes, crews began the actual repair work.
