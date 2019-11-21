MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Clearwater County Sheriff’s deputy Neil Dolan is accused of sexually assaulting a teenager when he was a school resources officer at a northern Minnesota high school.
The Clearwater County Attorney’s office says Dolan, 31, is charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct.
The criminal complaint says Dolan had sex with the victim, who was 15 at the time, in early June of 2017 in his office at Bagley High School. It was on the victim’s last day of ninth grade. Dolan was 29 at the time of the assault.
Dolan is in Clearwater County Jail, and he could face up 45 years in jail if he is convicted on both counts.