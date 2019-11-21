MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol says a fatal crash occurred between a semi and a passenger vehicle in Dodge County Wednesday evening.
According to the state patrol, the crash occurred around 6 p.m. on Highway 14 in Claremont. An International Semi was heading westbound on the highway and a Ford Fusion was heading eastbound when the vehicles collided. It’s unclear how the collision happened.
The driver of the semi — 75-year-old Merritt Lyle Davis from Cleveland, Minnesota – suffered non-life threatening injuries at was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital.
The driver and passenger of the car are identified only as a 57-year-old man and 52-year-old woman respectively, both of New Richland.
The state patrol says this is a fatal crash, but it’s unclear how many victims there are in the crash.
