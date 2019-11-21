Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Robbinsdale police officers estimate 50 to 75 people were involved in a disturbance at North Memorial Medical Center just before noon on Thursday.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Robbinsdale police officers estimate 50 to 75 people were involved in a disturbance at North Memorial Medical Center just before noon on Thursday.
According to the Robbinsdale Police Department, there were people fighting.
Officers from six additional law enforcement agencies were needed to restore order.
The hospital’s security placed the emergency room into lockdown due to the disturbance.
Normal operations at the hospital have since been restored.
You must log in to post a comment.