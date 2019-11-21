ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Officials in St. Paul say no one was injured in a duplex fire that displaced one individual Thursday.
The St. Paul Fire Department tweeted about the fire just before 4 p.m.
Firefighters responded to a structure fire in a duplex on the 200 block of Stinson at 1256 today. All occupants were safely evacuated. The fire was quickly controlled. There were No injuries reported. 1 occupant was displaced by the fire. @RedCross was contacted. pic.twitter.com/LgW0QgY7HN
— Saint Paul Fire Dept (@StPaulFireDept) November 21, 2019
Officials say firefighters responded to the fire on the 200 block of Stinson around 1 p.m. According to the St. Paul Fire Department, all occupants were safely evacuated and the fire was quickly controlled.
The Red Cross was contacted.
