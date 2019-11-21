Filed Under:Duplex Fire, St. Paul Fire Department

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Officials in St. Paul say no one was injured in a duplex fire that displaced one individual Thursday.

The St. Paul Fire Department tweeted about the fire just before 4 p.m.

Officials say firefighters responded to the fire on the 200 block of Stinson around 1 p.m. According to the St. Paul Fire Department, all occupants were safely evacuated and the fire was quickly controlled.

The Red Cross was contacted.

Comments