MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials in Cass County say a 15-year-old has been taken into custody in connection to the death of a 19-year-old man in Cass Lake.
According to Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch, deputies responded to an emergency call Monday at 5:53 p.m. at a residence in Cass Lake. Upon arrival, a deceased man was found at the residence.
An investigation was then initiated with assistance from the Leech Lake Tribal Police Department and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.
The victim was identified Thursday as Brandon Morgan Jr. His cause of death has been ruled a homicide.
During the course of the investigation, Burch says a 15-year-old boy was taken into custody and formal charges are pending.
The investigation is ongoing.
