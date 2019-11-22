MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Afton Alps is set to open to skiers and snowboarders this weekend.
The Hastings ski area will open the slopes at 3:30 p.m Friday.
To kick off the 2019-2020 season, Afton will offer s’mores and hot cocoa, live music and much more until the resort closes at 8 p.m.
“We are thrilled to kick off the new season and welcome back our loyal skiers and snowboarders as well as newcomers,” says Chris Sorensen, Vice President and General Manager of the Midwest Region. “This year, Afton Alps introduces exciting new events and programs that make our resort experience one-of-a-kind for families and friends.”
The resort’s opening weekend hours will be Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m, and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Opening day rates will be $39, or $34 with the Preferred Program.
For more information on ticket pricing and hours click here.
