MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minneapolis City Council has voted to approve what’s being referred to as the “bring your own bag” ordinance.
That means stores would charge a 5-cent fee for paper or plastic bags.
The goal is to cut down on trash and problems with recycling.
Some stores say that will cause extra work at the register.
Seven states currently have plastic bag laws.
Minneapolis City Council also voted in approval of an ordinance that will ban so-called conversion therapy. It’s a practice some people believe can change a person from LGBT status to cis-gendered straight. Last spring, a statewide ban on the controversial practice failed to pass in the Minnesota Legislature.
“I’m proud of our work and proud of my council colleagues for approving this ordinance to protect young people in our city,” said co-author City Council Vice President Andrea Jenkins. “Hopefully the actions of this council will spur other municipalities across our state to take similar measures to ensure no minor is exposed to this abusive practice.”
The City will enforce the ban through potential administrative citations and civil fines. Bans on conversion therapy exist in 18 states and about 53 cities with many pending.
