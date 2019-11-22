Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A touching moment was captured on video when a southwestern Minnesota boy saw color for the first time.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A touching moment was captured on video when a southwestern Minnesota boy saw color for the first time.
Jonathan Jones was in class at Lakeview Elementary School in Cottonwood when he and his classmates were learning about colorblindness, which he has.
His principal, who is also colorblind, brought in some special glasses that let Jonathan see color. Just seconds after putting on the eyewear, the boy breaks into tears.
His brother, Ben Jones, posted the video to Twitter on Thursday, saying that this is an example of the powerful impact teachers can have on children’s lives.
“We need to pay our teachers more; they deserve it,” he wrote.
Ben Jones says that his mother started a GoFundMe page to get Jonathan his own pair of special glasses. Any excess funds will go to the Enchroma Foundation, which gives such glasses to people in need.
You must log in to post a comment.