MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Bicyclists from around the Twin Cities gathered in downtown Minneapolis Friday night to call for safer streets.
The group Safe Streets Save Lives organized the effort in memory of the bicyclist who was killed Wednesday night at the intersection of Linden Avenue and 12th Street, near the ramp to Interstate 394. A truck driver made a right turn on a red light, hitting and killing a man who was riding in the same direction.
About 50 cyclists made a human barrier along the painted bike lane at the location of the Wednesday’s deadly crash. They want to send a message to drivers, the city and Hennepin County that they want roads to be safer for bikes and cars to share.
“It’s tough. We hear about and see violent collisions with cars too frequently in this city,” said Tim Pate of Safe Streets Save Lives. “There’s a lot of fear that you’re going to be next or someone you love is going to be next. So it’s sadness. We’re grieving, we’re angry, we want some change and it’s been far too long.”
The identity of the man killed Wednesday has not been released. The driver of the truck that hit him is cooperating with police.
Eleven cyclist deaths in Minnesota so far this year.
READ MORE: Bicyclist Struck And Killed By School Bus In Brooklyn Park
You must log in to post a comment.