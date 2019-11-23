MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Landen, the 5-year-old boy thrown from a Mall of America balcony, is continuing to beat the odds.
His family says that he is back to school and going to kindergarten classes, after being attacked in April.
Landen was in the hospital for months before returning home in August. His family says he came home with a limp and uneven legs, resulting from a broken femur.
Now he’s walking better and his stomach wound is healing.
The family told media that Landen has had a lot of physical therapy to work on his walking. They hope that he can also get off of some of his medications soon.
Landen was thrown off the third floor of MOA by Emmanuel Aranda on April 12, falling 40 feet to the concrete floor below.
Afterwards Aranda told investigators that he was intent on killing someone, and angry for the way women at the mall rebuffed his attempts to talk. He’s been sentenced to 19 years in prison.
Since the attack more than $1 million was raised to support Landen’s family.
