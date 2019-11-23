



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — We now know the name of the cyclist killed earlier this week in Minneapolis.

On Friday night, the father of 30-year-old Alexander Wolf posted an obituary for his son on Facebook.

Wolf died while riding his bike on Wednesday near 12th Street and Linden Avenue.

Police believe a truck was making a right turn on a red light when Wolf struck it.

This weekend, Wolf’s friends and former co-workers are remembering his life.

From the second Wolf walked into One on One Bicycle Studio in Minneapolis, Geno Oberpriller knew he would be a great addition to the team.

“He had a love of cycling. He had a strong love of coffee, even though he didn’t drink it… he just had all the right stuff,” Oberpriller said.

Wolf worked as a barista at the cafe portion of the store for about 3 years, making an impact with his quiet, compassionate nature.

Oberpriller learned it was Wolf who died in the crash after another employee sent him an early-morning text message.

The news was especially jarring, as he remembers Wolf as careful and cautious when riding his bike.

“I was just pretty floored by the whole thing because he was just not a risk taker,” Oberpriller said.

Wolf is also being honored by the Twin Cities cycling community.

On Friday, dozens of people formed a human bike lane along the painted bike lane at the location of the deadly crash.

Standing shoulder to shoulder, they held signs and called for safer roads that both bikes and cars can share.

A memorial service for Wolf will be held on Wednesday in his hometown of Antigo, Wisconsin.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Wolf’s name may be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association (alz.org) or Our Streets Minneapolis (www.ourstreetsmpls.org).

So far this year, eleven cyclists have been killed on Minnesota roads.

The driver of the truck that hit Wolf is cooperating with police.