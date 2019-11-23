MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota’s storied rivalry with Wisconsin is going to get some major national attention next weekend.
The Gophers football team announced on Twitter Saturday night that their battle against the Badgers for Paul Bunyan’s Axe next Saturday will be featured on “ESPN College Gameday.”
National Stage.
📍 Twin Cities pic.twitter.com/cprQXOkHnQ
— Minnesota Football (@GopherFootball) November 24, 2019
This legendary matchup, with 128 meetings since 1890, is the most-played rivalry in the history of NCAA Division I football.
The teams are tied with 60 wins each in the rivalry, and eight tied games. They last faced off one year ago Sunday, when the Gophers won 37 to 15.
The Gophers are currently leading the Big Ten West with a record of 10-1. They most recently set the college sports world ablaze with their win over Penn State earlier this month — which put them at 9-0 for the first time in 115 years.
— Minnesota Gophers (@GopherSports) November 24, 2019
The Gophers-Badgers “ESPN College Gameday” showdown is Saturday, November 30 at 2:30 p.m.
