MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Popular downtown Minneapolis restaurant Spoonriver will be shutting its doors in mid-December.
The restaurant, which opened in 2006, is located next to the Guthrie Theater in downtown East.
The owner says Spoonriver’s legacy will live on through a partnership. Birchwood Café and the Minnesota Farmers Union will open a dining concept in the space this spring.
WCCO’s Jason DeRusha profiled the restaurant in a 2015 edition of “DeRusha Eats.”
