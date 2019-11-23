  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Popular downtown Minneapolis restaurant Spoonriver will be shutting its doors in mid-December.

The restaurant, which opened in 2006, is located next to the Guthrie Theater in downtown East.

(credit: spoonriver.com)

The owner says Spoonriver’s legacy will live on through a partnership. Birchwood Café and the Minnesota Farmers Union will open a dining concept in the space this spring.

WCCO’s Jason DeRusha profiled the restaurant in a 2015 edition of “DeRusha Eats.”

