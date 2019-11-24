Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Thanksgiving is still four days away, but many people are already getting ready for Christmas.
Here is a link for more information, and hours are below.
The men’s club at Our Lady of Grace in Edina was as busy as Santa’s elves on Sunday. They unloaded 1,200 Christmas trees this afternoon. The trees were grown in Princeton.
They won’t go on sale until Friday, but it takes these volunteers a few days to get everything organized for customers.
“It supports again the outreach in the community. We have about 200 volunteers. The whole process is run by volunteer labor,” Dick Ward said.
Proceeds from the sales go to the church, school and community programs. They are also collecting winter clothing for Twin Cities non-profits.
OLG Men’s Club Tree Lot
Opens the Friday after Christmas
Weekends: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Weekdays: 4 – 8 p.m.
