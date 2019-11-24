  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:University Of Minnesota Golden Gophers


(AP) — No. 2 Ohio State gained some ground on No. 1 LSU in The Associated Press college football poll and Oregon dropped out of the top 10 after being upset by Arizona State.

The Tigers remained No. 1 for the fifth straight week in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank, receiving 50 first-places votes. The Buckeyes got nine first-place votes, up from five last week. No. 3 Clemson received three first-place votes. No. 4 Georgia and No. 5 Alabama also held their spots.

Ohio State is coming off a 28-17 victory over Penn State that dropped the Nittany Lions two spots to No. 11.

Oregon fell eight spots to No. 14 after losing 31-28 at Arizona State. That allowed Utah to move up a spot to No. 6 and Oklahoma to No. 7. Florida, Minnesota and Michigan round out the top 10.

Here are the full Top 25 rankings:

  1. LSU
  2. Ohio State
  3. Clemson
  4. Georgia
  5. Alabama
  6. Utah
  7. Oklahoma
  8. Florida
  9. Minnesota
  10. Michigan
  11. Baylor
  12. Penn State
  13. Wisconsin
  14. Oregon
  15. Notre Dame
  16. Auburn
  17. Memphis
  18. Cincinnati
  19. Iowa
  20. Boise State
  21. Oklahoma State
  22. Appalachian State
  23. Virginia Tech
  24. Navy
  25. USC

