(AP) — No. 2 Ohio State gained some ground on No. 1 LSU in The Associated Press college football poll and Oregon dropped out of the top 10 after being upset by Arizona State.
The Tigers remained No. 1 for the fifth straight week in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank, receiving 50 first-places votes. The Buckeyes got nine first-place votes, up from five last week. No. 3 Clemson received three first-place votes. No. 4 Georgia and No. 5 Alabama also held their spots.
Ohio State is coming off a 28-17 victory over Penn State that dropped the Nittany Lions two spots to No. 11.
Oregon fell eight spots to No. 14 after losing 31-28 at Arizona State. That allowed Utah to move up a spot to No. 6 and Oklahoma to No. 7. Florida, Minnesota and Michigan round out the top 10.
Here are the full Top 25 rankings:
- LSU
- Ohio State
- Clemson
- Georgia
- Alabama
- Utah
- Oklahoma
- Florida
- Minnesota
- Michigan
- Baylor
- Penn State
- Wisconsin
- Oregon
- Notre Dame
- Auburn
- Memphis
- Cincinnati
- Iowa
- Boise State
- Oklahoma State
- Appalachian State
- Virginia Tech
- Navy
- USC
