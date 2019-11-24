



A Minnesota man is going above and beyond to help reunite a dog with its owner.

The dog’s owner is terminally ill and had to head to Washington state, but when she tried to board the plane with her dog Bailey, she was told the animal was not allowed to fly because of health issues associated with its breed.

Bailey is a pug mix and the breed can have breathing problems in the air.

So Bailey was dropped off at a vet. That’s when Ryan Chukuske stepped in. He’s a volunteer at “Spots Last Stop Canine Rescue.” He offered to drive the dog to Washington to reunite with its owner.

Chuckuske told WCCO that one of his philosophies in life is be good to people, and they will be good to you.

“I didn’t hesitate. I just think it was one of those things where everyone deserves good things to happen to them regardless of where you’re at in life, and especially maybe at the end of your life. So if having your dog with you is what is really important to and for you, then I am going to make that happen,” he said.

Chuckuske is paying for all of this out of his own pocket — the gas, car rental, hotel, and a flight home. His wife did start a GoFundMe to help cover some of the costs, though.