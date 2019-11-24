MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a car Saturday night in Maplewood.
The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. near the intersection of English Street and Belmont Lane East.
According to the Maplewood Police Department, officers found a 20-year-old man lying in the middle of the road. Officials say the striking vehicle had fled the scene.
The victim was taken to Regions Hospital and is currently in critical condition.
Maplewood Police are now asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver. Officials say the striking vehicle could possibly have front end damage, but it may not be significant.
After reviewing video, investigators believe the vehicle may be similar to a mid-size SUV or van. Officials say witnesses did see a tan, possibly a late 90’s style Honda in the area who may have been following the suspect vehicle. Police are asking for the assistance of this driver as they may have valuable information.
Anyone with information about the incident should contact Ramsey County Dispatch Center at (651) 777-8191.
