  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMWCCO Mid-Morning
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Deer Hunting, Deer Opener, Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Four people are recovering after they were shot during the opening weekend of Wisconsin’s gun deer hunt.

The Department of Natural Resources says it needs more information about a man who was shot in Washburn County Sunday.

Elsewhere, two hunters shot themselves in the foot in two separate incidents in Oneida and Marathon counties. And, a 19-year-old woman was shot in the hand by a hunter in Fond du Lac County.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments