MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Delta is issuing a travel waiver for Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport ahead of a winter storm threatening to dump several inches of snow throughout the region.
According to Delta, the waiver is valid for Nov. 27 with tickets being reissued on or before Nov. 29 and rebooked travel beginning no later than Nov. 29.
MSP Airport tweeted about the weather waiver around 3:45 p.m. Monday.
It looks like snow will be arriving just in time for one of our busiest travel weeks! So far, only @Delta has issued a weather waiver for MSP. If Minnesota decides to flip its switch to "winter," please confirm your flight's status with your airline before heading to the airport.
— MSP Airport (@mspairport) November 25, 2019
MSP Airport is advising those who are traveling to confirm their flight’s status before heading to the airport.
