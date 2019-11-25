Thanksgiving Travel:The NWS has issued a winter storm watch ahead of Thanksgiving travel days.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Delta is issuing a travel waiver for Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport ahead of a winter storm threatening to dump several inches of snow throughout the region.

According to Delta, the waiver is valid for Nov. 27 with tickets being reissued on or before Nov. 29 and rebooked travel beginning no later than Nov. 29.

MSP Airport tweeted about the weather waiver around 3:45 p.m. Monday.

MSP Airport is advising those who are traveling to confirm their flight’s status before heading to the airport.

