MAPLEWOOD, Minn. (WCCO) — Maplewood Police are looking for the driver who hit and injured a pedestrian and didn’t stop.

It happened just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday night near English Street and Belmont Lane East. A 20-year-old man from Maplewood is in critical condition.

Greg Schiffler had just gotten home from a neighborhood Thanksgiving party Saturday night when he heard a loud sound.

“I heard a bang,” Schiffler said. “I thought it was kids hitting a curb turning around,” he said.

Schiffler went outside and saw a man lying in the street. He says the accident is tragic but not surprising.

“I hate to say it but this has been an ongoing thing,” Schiffler said. “We’ve been complaining about the speed on this road for years now.”

It’s 30 mph on English Street.

Earlier this month, 9-month-old Cash, a Siberian Husky dog, was hit by a vehicle on the same street. His owner says the driver also did not stop.

“It’s been getting crazy with stuff going on and there’s a lot of walkways down that street,” Kenny Staats, Cash’s owner, said.

Police have not determined if speed was a factor in this accident. They’re asking the public to look for a vehicle similar to a mid-size SUV or van, possibly with front-end damage.

Maplewood Police told WCCO the last speed survey on that stretch of road was done in 2001. In the last year, police say there were 17 accidents between Hwy 36 and Frost Street, including two hit and runs.

Maplewood Police plan to send patrol officers to assess the road and speed in the coming weeks.