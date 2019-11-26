MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The epic border battle between the Minnesota Gophers and Wisconsin Badgers will be featured on “ESPN College Gameday” for the first time at the University of Minnesota ever – and we now know where it will be located.
On Tuesday, the University of Minnesota announced that the show will air at Northrop Mall starting at 8 a.m. prior to the game on Nov. 30. Gates to the show will open at 5 a.m., but fans are encouraged to arrive early.
📍 Northrop Mall
See you on Saturday, #Gophers. https://t.co/ZwddMOxzoQ pic.twitter.com/3N3V4xihZC
— Minnesota Gophers (@GopherSports) November 26, 2019
This legendary matchup, with 128 meetings since 1890, is the most-played rivalry in the history of NCAA Division I football. The teams are tied with 60 wins each in the rivalry, and eight tied games. They last faced off one year ago Sunday, when the Gophers won 37 to 15.
The game has high stakes, too. The winner will represent the West against Ohio State in the Big Ten Football Championship Game on Dec. 7.
The Gophers are currently leading the Big Ten West with a record of 10-1. They most recently set the college sports world ablaze with their win over Penn State earlier this month — which put them at 9-0 for the first time in 115 years.
The Gophers-Badgers matchup will begin at 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 30.
