MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A major winter storm is expected to hit part of the country between Tuesday and Wednesday, and Xcel Energy says additional crews will be working to keep service up and running, in the event that customers lose power.
A company spokesperson wrote that, “strong winds combined with significant snowfall predicted this week can cause power outages.”
Hundreds of employees are ready to restore electric service in Minnesota and the surrounding areas if necessary.
Customers can report outages on the company’s website, by texting “OUT” to 98936, calling 1-800-895-1999, or through a mobile app available for iPhone and android users. There’s also an outage map that displays the number of customers out of power and the anticipated time for restoration.
The company reminds customers to stay away from any downed power lines, and to keep their natural gas meters clear of snow. They also advise people to use caution with space heaters, and to keep an eye on the condition of the food in your refrigerator.
