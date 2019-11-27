Closings, Delays:Click here to see the full list of closings, delays and snow emergencies.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gov. Tim Walz is declaring Nov. 30 as “Small Business Saturday” in Minnesota.

Small Business Saturday started in 2010 and is sponsored by the U.S. Small Business Administration.

“Small business employees represent over 47% of workers in Minnesota,” said Steve Grove commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED). “Initiatives like Small Business Saturday help support our local businesses and keep our communities strong.”

Since it started in 2010, Small Business Saturday spending has reached an estimated $103 billion.

Click here to read Gov. Walz’s full proclamation.

