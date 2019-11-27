Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Following an outbreak where nearly 120 people became sick after boating on Lake Minnetonka’s Big Island on the Fourth of July last summer, the Lake Minnetonka Conservation District has passed a new marine toilet ordinance for safety precautions.
The rule reinforces current regulations that ban sewage discharge on the lake. It requires boats to ensure that marine toilet pumps have been removed from their boats, and that any discharge valves are locked.
Health officials believe the outbreak last July was caused by fecal matter in the lake.
“Some boats have the capability of accidentally or intentionally pumping raw sewage into Lake Minnetonka and that is not in the best interest of public health,” LMCD Board Chair Gregg Thomas told media.
The new ordinance will be enforced on the water this summer, and offenders could face a petty misdemeanor.
Businesses on the lake are required to report any offenders to authorities.
