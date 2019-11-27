MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – There were nearly 500 crashes and spin-outs overnight as a massive November snowstorm slammed the southern half of Minnesota, leaving some communities with more than 10 inches of snow.
The Minnesota State Patrol says that between 9:45 p.m. Tuesday and 7:30 a.m. Wednesday there were 180 crashes, 279 spin-outs and 15 jackknifed semis. In those crashes, nine people were hurt, but none seriously.
In addition to those nearly 500 incidents, there were 127 crashes and spin-outs Tuesday afternoon, when the storm system entered Minnesota.
As of Wednesday morning, the storm is still churning over Minnesota, and the snow is expected to continue falling through the morning commute.
The biggest totals were recorded in Waseca, where WCCO Weather Watchers reported 11 inches of snow. At the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, where several flights were delayed and cancelled, more than 8 inches of snow was reported.
New big snowfall winner: Waseca, 11″ pic.twitter.com/FbzaxDSFLA
— Mike Augustyniak (@MikeAugustyniak) November 27, 2019
You must log in to post a comment.