MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — From crystal clear to snow globe overnight, Tuesday night’s snow storm came on fast.

“We went in the store about 40 minutes ago and nothing was happening, and we came out to this,” Guinevere Healy said.

A great morning for four wheel drive, but not as much for two. Especially with snow being removed by the truck-fulls in downtown Owatonna.

By morning, many people in Owatonna were waking up to several inches of heavy wet snow that fell overnight, leaving many with no other choice but to start digging out.

“This is not how I want to start my morning,” Kelsi Day said.

Kelsi of Owatonna, had some work to do, before she could leave for work.

“Our garage is broken, is the problem,” Day said. “I’m trying to make quick work of it.”

Kristine Ulrich of Faribault got stuck in Owatonna Tuesday night after she finished her late-night shift.

“Decided not to travel, and stay safe, so I didn’t have to worry about anything in the morning. Besides brushing my car off,” Ulrich said.

But digging out is no problem for neighbors like Laura Hampton,

“She’s waiting for me over there to do her driveway so she can get out,” Hampton said

We caught her on her way to her neighbor’s house to help 90-year-old Dorothy Lee clear her driveway.

“Yeah she says I’m a saint,” Hampton said.

She’s 90, but Dorothy is doing her part, too.

These neighbors prove there’s warmth to be found, even in the middle of a snowstorm.

“I have to admit the snow is pretty as long as it’s not too much,” Lee said.