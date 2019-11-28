Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Every Thanksgiving, more than 5,000 walkers come together for the Walk To End Hunger event at the Mall of America.
According to event organizers, the 12th annual event raised an estimated $225,000 for 10 local hunger relief agencies. The event has raised around $3 million since its inception in 2008.
Walk organizers say every dollar raised equates to three meals for hungry Minnesotans.
The event’s goal was $300,000, but there’s still time to donate. You can do so here.
https://twitter.com/mallofamerica/status/1200096568042496000
