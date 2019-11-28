



For the first time, we’re getting an up-close look at the destruction caused by a deadly high-rise fire at the Cedar High Apartments near downtown Minneapolis, killing five people.

State Representative Mohamud Noor posted a picture of the 14th floor on his Facebook page on Thursday.

On Thanksgiving Day, two of the five victims were buried. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s office also identified the fifth victim as 32-year-old Tyler Baron of Minneapolis.

“Very sad,” said Hassan Warsane, who leads the mosque down the street where he said some of the victims of this fire came to pray. He said they are all feeling the pain of this loss. “We are all connected to each other.”

One resident let WCCO up to her room on the 16th floor, two stories above where the fire happened.

The resident’s son described what his mother has been dealing with since the fire broke out.

“She said there was black stuff on the floor and she’s been wiping the floor down, wiping the walls and what not,” he said.

Although the damage was mostly contained to one floor, the smoke scent traveled throughout the building

“It’s a lot worse than I thought. The smell is a lot worse than I thought,” which has this son worried about his mom’s health, “I want her to stay somewhere else for a few days till the smoke clears out.”

Neighbors will discuss next steps in recovery at a meeting Friday at 1:30 p.m. at the Brian Coyle Community Center.

