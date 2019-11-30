MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Saint Paul Fire Department says firefighters were on scene at a large fire in the 1600 block of Red Rock Road by 12:30 a.m. Saturday.
Firefighters have been on scene since 12:30 AM at a large fire in a commercial area on the 1600 block of Red Rock Road in Saint Paul. The fire had 70’ flames and could be seen for miles. No injuries were reported. The fire is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/OytHhkneSA
— Saint Paul Fire Dept (@StPaulFireDept) November 30, 2019
The fire appears to have started in a commercial area. No injuries were reported.
Flames reaching up to 70 feet could be seen for miles, according to authorities.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
