Filed Under:St. Paul Fire Department, St. Paul News

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Saint Paul Fire Department says firefighters were on scene at a large fire in the 1600 block of Red Rock Road by 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

The fire appears to have started in a commercial area. No injuries were reported.

Flames reaching up to 70 feet could be seen for miles, according to authorities.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

WCCO will have updates on this developing event as more information becomes available.

