MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minneapolis Fire Department has completed its investigation into a fire that killed five people at the Cedar High Apartments last week.
Last Wednesday morning, fire and smoke tore through the 14th floor of the Cedar High Apartments in Minneapolis. Five people, with ages ranging from 32 to 78 years old, were killed in the fire.
Related: Cedar-Riverside Community Gathers To Discuss Deadly Minneapolis High Rise Fire
On Monday, the fire department said the fire started on the 14th floor in unit 1407 in the residential high rise. The area of origin is the north wall of the bedroom in that unit. Fire officials say the cause is undetermined and the classification of the fire is accidental.
Related: MPHA: Need For Sprinklers Cited Months Before Deadly Cedar High Apartments Fire
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s office released the names of the five victims, all cited as dying from smoke inhalation:
- Amatalah Adam, 78
- Maryan Mohamed Mohamud, 69
- Nadifa Mohamud, 67
- Jerome Stuart, 59
- Tyler Baron, 32
The fire came just days before the building was to be inspected by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
HUD says the building was built in January 1970, when sprinklers weren’t required by law.
You must log in to post a comment.