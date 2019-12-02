Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The City of Duluth has lifted its no travel advisory after a winter storm dumped 20-plus inches of snow in the North Shore region over the weekend.
On Monday morning, Duluth officials said the travel advisory has been lifted, but the public is urged to be careful if they choose to drive.
Officials also say Park Point is reopened to all residents. Morse, Buchanan streets and the portion of Canal Park Drive that was closed have also been reopened to traffic.
In Duluth, where blizzard conditions made getting around extremely dangerous, more than 20 inches of snow fell during the weekend. That snow, plus fierce winds, also caused flooding along Lake Superior.
