MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz says the time of waiting and debating are over, and action on climate change is needed.
On Monday morning, Walz signed an executive order to create a Climate Change Subcabinet, which he says will bring state government agencies together to “implement bold, collaborative action on climate change.”
“Tackling climate change requires bold thinking and collaboration. The Climate Change Subcabinet will work across state government to create strategies that will mitigate the changes,” Walz said.
It will require new emission standards for vehicles being sold in Minnesota. Also, it will encourage a transition over to electric vehicles.
Walz says the subcabinet will also expand on other work being implemented, like the proposal to lead Minnesota to 100% clean energy by 2050.
Climate change threatens the very things that make MN a great place to live. That’s why I’m signing this Executive Order to create a Climate Change Subcabinet — bringing state government agencies together to implement bold, collaborative action on climate change. #OneMinnesota pic.twitter.com/iAvUIusk7y
— Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) December 2, 2019
You must log in to post a comment.