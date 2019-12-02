MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in St. Louis County say a driver slid into a moving train Monday afternoon after being unable to stop due to icy road conditions.
According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded around 3 p.m. to a crash that occurred at a railroad crossing on North Ramshaw Road in Clinton Township.
Officials say 20-year-old Makenzey Goerdt was traveling westbound on Ramshaw road when she approached the train crossing and her vehicle failed to stop due to icy road conditions.
As a result, Goerdt’s car slid into one of the Canadian National Train rail cars as it crossed the intersection.
According to the sheriff’s office, the 20-year-old was not hurt.
The car, however, was a total loss as a result of the crash.
