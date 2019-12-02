  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    6:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Six
    6:30 PMWCCO 4 News Vikings Special
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Building Fire, Collegeville Township, Fire, Stearns County Sheriff's Office


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Stearns County say a detached garage sustained $250,000 worth of damages after an early morning fire Sunday.

According to the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the fire around 1:30 a.m. in Collegeville Township. Upon arrival, officials found the garage fully engulfed with flames and reported hearing loud popping and explosion sounds.

Credit: Stearns County Sheriff’s Office

Authorities say the detached garage contained two motor vehicles and a side-by-side recreational vehicle. The garage and its contents are believed to be a total loss.

According to the sheriff’s office, no one was hurt.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Comments