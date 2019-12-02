MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The new head of the Department of Human Services apologized to taxpayers Monday for more than $100-million in spending mistakes.

But as WCCO’s Esme Murphy reports: Republican lawmakers doubt whether Jodi Harpstead can prevent that from happening again.

One Republican legislator, Representative Barb Haley of Red Wing even said the new Commissioner should act like Gopher Head Coach PJ Fleck, who this weekend accepted full responsibility for that crushing loss to Wisconsin.

“I am looking for that PJ Fleck moment where somebody says the buck stops with me, ” Rep. Haley said.

Commissioner Harpstead replied, “Let me say it now, the buck stops right here.”

Commissioner Harpstead delivered her report on her first 90 days in office to a House Committee. She says she is putting in place procedures and personnel to make sure 106 million in mistaken billing doesn’t happen again.

“We are planning to use the best processes that we know that have been proven in other organizations to tackle these issues,” Commissioner Harpstead said.

But the Commissioners surprise revelation that a complaint against the Department’s Former Inspector General had been dismissed did not sit well with Republicans.

“For us to hear that during this Committee hearing was shocking,” Republican Rep. Anne Neu of North Branch said.

Carolyn Ham was in charge of preventing fraud in a federally subsidized daycare program. An audit found pervasive fraud in the program.

Commissioner Harpstead was repeatedly asked to give assurance that the Department of Human Services can be trusted again. Her answer was the same each time — that level of trust can only be earned over an extensive period of time.