



While some shoppers hit the stores bright and early on Black Friday, others might be cashing in on online deals.

That means a lot packages will be delivered during December. The U.S. Postal Service alone says it will bring more than 20 million packages per day to people’s homes.

But, will the delivery person let you know your gifts have arrived? What are the companies policies when it comes to dropping off your goods? Good Question.

WCCO checked in with each of the big delivery companies.

The U.S. Postal Service says it depends on the carrier as to whether they will knock on the door or ring the bell. Mail carriers will try to leave the package out of the weather, if there is a spot to do that.

FedEx says the driver will knock on the door or ring the bell is the customer requests a signature. FedEx didn’t specifically say where packages should be placed, but told WCCO it asks its drivers to be aware of their surroundings and report any unusual activity.

UPS told WCCO that its employees are taught to leave packages out of sight and weather. They’re also supposed to ring the doorbell or knock on the door. UPS also says drivers will be retrained if they aren’t doing that.

Amazon, which partners with several delivery companies, says it asks its partners to knock and ring the doorbell. If no one answer, they’ll leave the package in a visible secure location.

Even so, there are steps individuals can take to better prevent their packages from being stolen.

Packages can be shipped to work or another location where someone will be available to take the package.

FedEx, UPS and USPS allow packages to be held at their locations.

Each company allows for delivery instructions to tell the person delivering the package where it should be left, like in the garage at the backdoor.

Each company also allows people to sign up for messages (email or text) that lets them know the status of the package. UPS offers a free service called My Choice.

At USPS, it’s called informed delivery. At Amazon, customers are able to track their packages through amazon.com. At FedEx, people can sign up through FedEx delivery manager.

Amazon also has lockers or pick-up locations at various retailers across the Twin Cities. It also offers a program that allows for delivery people to leave packages inside a car or home.

Finally, there are a number of doorbell cameras that alert people when there is movement at their front door.