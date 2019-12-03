MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 39-year-old Burnsville man was charged with two felonies after an November incident in which he allegedly threatened a Somali man and destroyed car windows.
According to a criminal complaint, on Nov. 23 Jason Gerardy was upset following an argument with his dad. He allegedly smashed the windows of 3 cars near an apartment building at 9100 Old Cedar Avenue in Bloomington, using a large piece of metal.
An eyewitness told police officers that he heard Gerardy using racial slurs and making threats at the time.
The damage to the cars totaled nearly $5,000. Gerardy damaged two of his father’s cars, as well as a car owned by a Somali man.
After the incident, police found him walking on the road, bleeding badly from his right hand.
His next court appearance is scheduled for Thursday. He has been charged with first degree damage to property and making threats of violence.
