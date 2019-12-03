MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Every Who down in Apple Valley likes Christmas a lot. But there is one real-life Grinch who appears, did not.

“It’s the holidays and it’s sad this is something we have to worry about you know?” said Josh Strohman.

Strohman made this giant Grinch Christmas decoration out of plywood by hand three years ago. He put it up on Thanksgiving this year and anchored it with two small boulders.

When he woke up Sunday, it was gone.

“Who steals the Grinch? Who steals yard decorations?” said Strohman.

Strohman posted about his stolen 6-foot tall Grinch on Facebook, which has now gone viral with thousands of shares.

People have been sharing and looking for the Grinch all over Minnesota.

“It’s been very surprising,” said Strohman. “I didn’t expect anywhere near the community coming forward and trying to help out.”

The Grinch hasn’t turned up yet, but Strohman has made a temporary sign in its place for a little humor that reads, ‘How the thief stole Christmas.’

Strohman says he’s afraid his Grinch may be gone forever, but he’s been touched by the care from thousands of strangers wanting to help.

After all, Maybe Christmas doesn’t come from a store. Maybe Christmas, perhaps, means a little bit more.

Strohman says he wasn’t originally going to make another Grinch but says he’s changed his mind after all the support he’s gotten. He’ll start working on a new one that should be ready to go by next Christmas.

If you have any information about the stolen Grinch, you can call Apple Valley Police.